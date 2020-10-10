According to Fightful Select, the reason IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo pulled out of this weekend’s GCW Collective events was so that she had plenty of time to quarantine prior to IMPACT’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where she’s set to defend her title against Kylie Rae. The report notes that there were no hard feelings between the two sides after the decision was made, especially since Purrazzo’s boyfriend, WWE’s Steve Cutler, is also quarantining for a possible return to television.

The report also mentions that AEW star Joey Janela and IMPACT’s Ethan Page have smoothed things over after a Twitter dispute that occurred earlier this week. Page was unhappy with GCW using collectible cards of his likeness without his agreement, and publicly asked for some type of compensation. When Janela joking pushed back by sending him a couple of dollars via Venmo, Page announced he was pulling out of the GCW shows this weekend. The dispute was handled privately, and included Page speakign with GCW’s Brett Lauderdale.