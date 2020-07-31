New Report On Why Kevin Owens Missed The Last Two Weeks Of WWE Raw

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE had originally written in superstar Kevin Owens for the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw, but due to the number of last minute changes the former Universal champion was not used. Reports are that WWE did not want to sacrifice Owens in an injury type angle, similar to what happened to Aleister Black, and instead decided to keep him off television. He was present at the tapings, which once again took place at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Owens last appeared at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, where he defeated Murphy in the pre-show opener. Will KO be making a return to television soon? Stay tuned.