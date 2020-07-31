New Report On Why Kevin Owens Missed The Last Two Weeks Of WWE Raw

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE had originally written in superstar Kevin Owens for the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw, but due to the number of last minute changes the former Universal champion was not used. Reports are that WWE did not want to sacrifice Owens in an injury type angle, similar to what happened to Aleister Black, and instead decided to keep him off television. He was present at the tapings, which once again took place at the Performance Center in Orlando.
Owens last appeared at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, where he defeated Murphy in the pre-show opener. Will KO be making a return to television soon? Stay tuned.
- Aleister Black Makes Interesting Series of Posts After RAW Angle, Teases Possible Changes?
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021
- Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing