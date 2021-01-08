Last week WWE held a six-man tag showdown between Legado Del Fantasma and the Lucha House Party on NXT, the first time a set of main roster stars have appeared on the yellow-and-black brand in quite some time.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a reason that there has not been as much crossover from the three WWE brands is to keep the potential of any COVID outbreaks down. NXT currently films content at the Performance Center (now the Capitol Wrestling Center), and if someone did test positive for the virus they could potentially expose everyone on the main roster to it. This is also why NXT was not involved in this year’s Survivor Series pay per view, which was the major angle from last year’s show.

However, it seems Chairman Vince McMahon had changed his perspective on this, which is why the previously mentioned Lucha House Party worked an episode of NXT on USA. Whether this means there will be more crossover in the future remains to be seen.

We did report earlier that top main roster superstar Daniel Bryan was hoping to get more NXT call-ups on SmackDown as a way to “freshen up the roster.” You can read more about that here.