Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS was supposed to feature FTR battling Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson in tag team action, but the bout was never aired, nor was there an explanation from the company as to why it had been pulled.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer, the match was pulled due to medical reasons, and will most likely take place at a future date. FTR is reportedly fine so the problem occurred on the Anderson/Johnson side. It is not mentioned whether COVID-19 played a factor.

FTR are the current AAA tag team champions and are rumored to be appearing at this weekend’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view to accept the Briscoes open challenge.

Stay tuned.