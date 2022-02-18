WWE reportedly released longtime Spanish-language announcer Carlos Cabrera because of his age.

As noted, Cabrera’s former broadcast partner Hugo Savinovich revealed earlier this week that Cabrera was released from his contract on Wednesday. He spent almost 30 years with the company.

In an update, Cabrera’s release was an age-related decision, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that WWE was looking for someone younger to take Cabrera’s spot on the Spanish announce team.

Cabrera, age 62, had been the lead Spanish-language announcer for WWE since 1993, working with Savinovich from 1993-2011, and with Marcelo Rodriguez since 2011. His WWE departure is seen as a shocker because he is something of an icon to the Spanish-language community, viewed similarly as WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross was to fans of a generation. Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Cabrera worked as an award-winning newsman and radio personality, and is seen as one of the most recognized radio and TV Spanish voices in the United States. He still does a lot of major commercial voiceover work.

Cabrera isn’t very active on social media and has not commented on his WWE release as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.