According to Fightful Select, a number of trainees at the WWE Performance Center have been informed by the company that they MAY be used as extras at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay per view. The show is set to feature a performance by popular latin rapper Bad Bunny, which the report mentions may be the purpose of the extras if they are used, but that is not confirmed as of this writing.

Bad Bunny recently released his EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO album featuring his hit track “Booker T,” which is about the former five-time WWE Hall of Famer. In fact…Booker T even appeared in the music video for the track. Check it out below.