Following a large number of cuts made back in April WWE released another group of wrestlers this past week, which included Alexander Wolfe, Ezra Judge, Skyler Story, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke, Kavita Devi, controversial referee Drake Wuertz, and the highly anticipated release of former NXT North American champion, Velveteen Dream.

However, according to the Mat Men Podcast WWE is looking to continue cleaning house, specifically noting that talents from the NXT UK division are being considered for release. While no specific names have been mentioned top names like WALTER, Kay Lee Ray, Moustache Mountain are all expected to remain. Former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne has mainly been competing in NXT on USA, where the Bruiserweight has been consistently competing in the maine vent scene.

Aside from the aforementioned names WWE has also released the following superstars in the last few months: Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Kalisto, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Lars Sullivan, Andrade, and Bo Dallas.

