Former NFL Punter turned pro-wrestler Pat McAfee has made quite a splash in NXT throughout 2020, including having high-profile matchups at Takeover XXX and the recent Takeover WarGames. However, it appears that the Boomstick will not be returning to the yellow-and-black brand anytime soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McAfee will be missing from NXT television for the foreseeable future, a decision that was made by the higher-ups in WWE. While McAfee remains quite busy hosting his popular football podcast the “Pat McAfee Show,” he has stated in previous interviews that getting to wrestle has felt like a dream come true.

McAfee garnered praise from all over the industry for his work in NXT, including from former world champions Steve Austin and CM Punk.