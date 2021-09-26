According to WhatCulture, WWE is planning on running a major pay per view in the United Kingdom in 2022.

Reports are that WWE is eyeballing next September as a potential time to run the event, with Wembley Stadium being the rumored frontrunner on what would be the 30-year anniversary of the classic SummerSlam 1992 pay per view.

It is also noted that there may be a potential fan-event that takes place whatever weekend the show would run, as well as a taping of Monday Night Raw. This would be the first WWE pay per view in the U.K. since 2003.

