According to Fightful Select, there were a number of WWE stars who were visiting AEW back at May’s Double or Nothing pay per view, with the aforementioned WWE stars receiving COVID-19 tests as apart of AEW’s safety protocol, otherwise they would’t have been able to attend/visit backstage. This happened at a time when WWE was only administering temperature checks and not full on coronavirus exams, which didn’t begin happening until mid-June despite having several outbreaks.

The report notes that the tests given to the WWE stars were most likely the first they had ever received, and it happened while attending an AEW event.