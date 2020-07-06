New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions

According to Fightful Select, a WWE superstar recently approached Vince McMahon about properly enforcing COVID-19 precautions at television tapings following a massive outbreak that led to positive cases, which included Adam Pearce, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and several un-named in-ring talents.

Reports are that the superstar expressed concerns to McMahon about measures not being taken seriously, specifically social distancing and the wearing of masks. The 74-year old Chairman has since made masks mandatory, with a fine if staff or talent does not comply.

The report also notes that McMahon is mainly tucked away in his office during tapings, which would explain why these rules were not already enforced. He does occasionally attend tapings from the Gorilla Position.