Fightful Select and PW Insider are reporting the following lineup for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay per view. As always show cards are subject to change up until broadcast but as of this morning this is how things would be scheduled.

-Charlotte/Asuka versus Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler for the WWE tag team championship (Kickoff_

-Bill Goldberg versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship

-Sasha Banks versus Carmella for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship

-Women’s Royal Rumble matchup

-Roman Reigns versus Kevin Owens Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal championship

-Men’s Royal Rumble matchup

There are also reports that Bad Bunny’s performance is scheduled for after the Sasha Banks and Carmella title bout. Stay tuned.