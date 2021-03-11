According to Heel by Nature, the United States Patent & Trademark Office has alerted WWE that in order for their recent trademark of the name “Dean Ambrose” to be approved they will need written permission from the namesake, also known as current AEW superstar Jon Moxley.

Accordingly, if the name in the mark does not identify a particular living individual, applicant must submit a statement to that effect (e.g., “The name shown in the mark does not identify a particular living individual.”).

However, if the name in the mark does identify a particular living individual, applicant must submit both of the following:

(1) The following statement: “The name(s) shown in the mark identifies a living individual(s) whose consent(s) to register is made of record.” If the name is a pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, applicant must provide the following statement: “DEAN AMBROSE identifies [specify actual name], a living individual whose consent is of record.”

(2) A written consent, personally signed by the named individual(s), as follows: “I, DEAN AMBROSE, consent to the use and registration of my name, [name], as a trademark and/or service mark with the USPTO.”