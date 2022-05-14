According to Deadline, WWE will have a significant presence at next week’s FOX and NBCUniversal upfront presentations.

Reports are that Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair and former WWE champion The Miz will be present for the NBCUniversal presentation to advertisers on Monday morning from Radio City Music Hall.

On the FOX side…Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair will be present for the FOX presentation later that afternoon, which takes place from the Skylight on Vesey.

It was also noted by Deadline that FOX will highlight the success SmackDown has had in the ratings and key demographics as a part of their presentation, as well as implementing other integrations of WWE talent.

