One of the biggest news stories of the last week was WWE releasing former NXT champion Aleister Black (aka Tommy End) due to budget cuts, as Black was loved backstage, including by upper-management. This also halted the push of Black’s newest character incarnation, The Dark Father, right while he was in the middle of a storyline with the New Day’s Big E.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that AEW is very interested in bringing Black in, with the report mentioning that as soon as his 90-day non-compete clause ends on August 31st he could be making an appearance. This would be one-week prior to the promotion’s ALL OUT pay per view, which is set to take place at the Sears Centre in Chicago Illinois.

It is also noted that WWE may have realized how poor of a decision it was to release Black, and there’s speculation that they may make him an offer to potentially return. Black has not been shy of discuss his release in interviews and on Twitch, but he seems to have no bad blood with WWE and a return is not entirely out of the question. He has also mentioned that there are a large number of talents on the AEW roster that he would like to face, including Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Christopher Daniels, Eddie Kingston, Powerhouse Hobbs, and the machine Brian Cage.

Stay tuned.