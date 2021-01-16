It was reported a couple of weeks ago that AEW was considering hosting a few events out of Miami Florida instead of their home-base in Jacksonville, which the promotion has used ever since the COVID-19 outbreak last March. The idea behind the move was to boost morale and travel to a warmer climate as the temperature drop at Daily’s Place was becoming a noticeable problem for all those involved. However, it appears that move will no longer take place.

According to Bodyslam.net, AEW has scrapped those travel plans and will be remaining at Daily’s Place “indefinitely.” Reports are that AEW management sent out an email to their roster on Friday with the update. The Wrestling Observer also noted in yesterday’s daily update that a reason their February show in New York was rescheduled was because there are no plans to leave Jacksonville at this time.

Stay tuned.