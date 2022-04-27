It was recently reported that pro-wrestling superstar and former WWE champion Alberto El Patron was being brought in for AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday from Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Mexico and will be available to watch on FTIE TV. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

According to Emily Pratt from Fanbyte (who released the original report), AAA has decided to no longer use Patron for the show. The plan was for him to be the surprise tag team partner of Laredo Kid in a triple-threat tag team match that also featured Johnny Superstar (John Morrison), Taurus, Dragon Lee, and Dralistico. Kid’s partner will now be an unknown American wrestlers from the independent scene.

There is no word as to why AAA decided to pull Patron, but there was some pushback from fans when the original report on his participation was released. Patron’s troubled past includes a messy exit from WWE, IMPACT, and the MMA promotoion Combate Amercias, as well as his legal issues and recently dropped assault and kidnapping charges.

