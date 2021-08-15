As previously reported last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX main event saw Kenny Omega successfully retain the Mega championship over top contender Andrade El Idolo, a finish that many fans didn’t expect.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, El Idolo was originally scheduled to defeat Omega to become the new Mega Champion but AEW, who has complete control over Omega’s outside bookings, asked AAA to delay the title change as the Cleaner had just suffered a loss to Christian Cage the night before on Rampage. It was not noted whether AAA or AEW plan to run Omega and El Idolo back, but Omega did tease on Twitter that the feud was not over.

This was only El Idolo’s second match since his WWE release several months ago, with his first being a victory over Matt Sydal at AEW Road Rager.