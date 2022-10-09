According to Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer, former NXT champion Bo Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) is headed back to WWE.

Dallas was released from WWE back in the spring of 2021 but had not been used since 2019, with his last televised match happening at that year’s Crown Jewel premium live event. He had been with WWE since 2008.

Aside from his run as NXT champion Dallas was a former one-time tag champion, and former 247 champion

Some fans have predicted that Dallas will be paired with his brother, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who made a shocking return at last night’s Extreme Rules special.

Stay tuned.