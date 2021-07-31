Earlier today WWE issued a statement announcing that former two-time Universal champion and WWE champion Bray Wyatt had been given his official release from the company, a shocking move since recent reports had the Eater of Worlds set to make a return this August.

According to Fightful Select, WWE told Wyatt and the roster that the release was due to budget cuts. Johnny Ace was the one who contacted Wyatt, as well as make calls to other talent to let them know he was gone. Most were surprised by this news considering Wyatt’s impressive merchandise numbers when he was active, a fact that one source told the publication, even calling him a “money maker” for the company.

The report notes that Wyatt’s name was also brought up during previous WWE cuts along with a number of other talents who are still with the company. As previously mentioned he was slated for a return in August, with the publication adding that there were tentative creative plans in place for his return.

Fightful Select also reveals that Wyatt had been getting protective of his character after what were seen as poor creative decisions and ideas thrown his way. However, it should be noted that this tidbit did not come from Wyatt directly and could be considered hearsay.

Stay tuned.