Earlier today, news broke that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall’s son Cody had signed a deal with Major League Wrestling, with the promotion expected to feature him as a prominent player.

That no longer seems to be the case.

According to Post Wrestling, Cody Hall did sign with MLW earlier this year, but it doesn’t seem like the two parties will be continuing together moving forward. The report notes that there is no indication of what caused the fallout, but there is said to be zero animosity from Cody or MLW.

We’ll keep you updated.