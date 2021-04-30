The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an updated on lucha-libre star Daga, who recently relinquished the Latin American title with AAA.

The report states that Daga is very close to a deal with a company in the United States, where he is currently living. A part of the deal is for him to reside in the states for at least six months, similar to what AEW star Rey Fenix from the Lucha Bros had to do. AAA is under the belief that Daga will return to the promotion at some point in the future, most likely when things become more stable from the COVID-19 outbreak, which would indicate that the company he is going to in the U.S. is not WWE, as they are exclusive.

The Observer also speculates that Daga will end up wherever his wife, former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard, shows up. Blanchard has been largely absent from wrestling following her complicated departure from IMPACT, which saw her vacate the title going into Slammiversary.

While mainly a AAA star, Daga has worked for IMPACT Wrestling in the past, as well as brief appearance in Major League Wrestling and Lucha Underground. We’ll keep you updated on the status of both Daga and Blanchard, as any company would be lucky to have them.

Stay tuned.