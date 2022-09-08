Dalton Castle is reportedly a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

According to PW Insider, the former ROH world champion and current reigning ROH six-man tag champion is not under contract with Tony Khan and is free to sign with whichever promotion he would like. Castle did wrestle at both Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor, the two ROH pay-per-views that happened under Khan following his purchase of the company.

Castle did get to compete on AEW’s Battle of the Belts special back in April, where he lost to Jonathan Gresham. He did sustain a minor injury during the match, but it was nothing too serious.

