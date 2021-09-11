The pro-wrestling world is still reeling from the return of CM Punk, who made his in-ring debut for AEW at last Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, defeating Darby Allin with his signature GTS finisher. The Chicago Savior had told ESPN that prior to his return that WWE reached out to him in December of 2020 for a return, but that he steered away from those talks due to the company continuing to play games with him.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, FOX had a great relationship with Punk from his position on WWE Backstage, and pushed for WWE to try and bring him back. When WWE told FOX that Punk’s cost would be too high the network even offered to pay a share of his potential contract. However, WWE would then tell FOX that there were other reasons they didn’t want to bring him back, which included issues with Punk’s attitude.

Despite the effort by FOX Punk is now with AEW, and is gearing up for a feud with Team Taz.