According to Ringside News, legendary play-by-play man Jim Ross is expected to begin transitioning away from full-time commentary duties in AEW.

The report states that JR will still be at the table for big matchups and major events, but that he plans to work in other areas for the company, including backstage exclusive interviews like the ones he has conducted for the promotion since signing back in 2019.

Ross’s current AEW contract ends in 2022, but he stated in an interview with DAZN that he hopes to remain working for Tony Khan, and will re-negotiate a year-to-year type deal.