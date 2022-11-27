Kevin Owens is reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at the January 28th Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, the Prizefighter’s involvement with the Bloodline will surpass last night’s Survivor Series WarGames matchup, and he will be facing the Tribal Chief at WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Owens last challenged Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble 2021, where he lost a Last Man Standing matchup.

Owens took the pin during last night’s WarGames showdown after his longtime friend/rival Sami Zayn proved his allegiance to the Bloodline and hit him with a low-blow and Helluva Kick, leaving him vulnerable to a splash from Jey Uso. This will be the third straight year that Reigns has walked into the Royal Rumble as the top champion.

This report has yet to be confirmed by other publications or WWE. Stay tuned.