One week ago Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE during their broadcast of Monday Night Raw, with reports revealing that both women were set to challenge for the women’s world titles at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but were expected to lose to champions Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair.

According to WrestleVotes, the situation is expected to get much worse for Banks and Naomi as they are in hot water with WWE management despite having the support of fans and colleagues online.

After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile WWE has pulled all of Sasha and Naomi’s merchandise stuff from WWE Shop, as well as their Facebook profiles.