This year’s WrestleMania 37 took place over the course of two-nights, the second year in a row that WWE has run their biggest event under that structure, keeping each night just under four hours.

According to Fightful Select, a large number of talents and staff backstage are huge fans of the two-night Mania method, with many telling the publication that the lack of crowd exhaustion is a huge benefit as shows in the past tended to run well over seven hours.

The report adds that there is speculation among talent that WWE will continue to run the two-night Mania structure as they have yet to announce a specific date for the 2022 show. Those same talents were very vocal to management about their preference to keep the event at two-nights.

