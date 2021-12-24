Top AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega has been missing from weekly programming ever since he dropped the title to “Hangman” Adam Page at last month’s Full Gear pay per view in Minnesota. Reports had surfaced that Omega was banged, needed surgery for his shoulder, and has been dealing with vertigo as far back as 2018.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is currently no timetable for the Cleaner’s return to AEW. Early reports from the publication assumed he would be back by February but that no longer seems to be the case. In his absence the Elite has been feuding with the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, and have remained relatively absent from the main event scene.

