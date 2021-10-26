According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE star Tony Nese has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Nese was sitting in the front row of this past Saturday’s Dynamite on TNT, with AEW calling the one-time NXT cruiserweight champion one of the hottest free agents in the industry. Spoilers also revealed that Nese worked the recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios over the weekend where he wrestled Fuego Del Sol. AEW has yet to officially confirm his signing but today’s report on WOR indicated that the deal was done.

Nese was cut from WWE earlier this year, one of many surprising releases that also included Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. We’ll keep you updated on official Nese’s status with AEW.

