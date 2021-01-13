According to Wrestling Inc, WWE recently passed on the option to sign current Ring of Honor world champion RUSH.

Reports are that the lucha-libre superstar’s asking price was a little too high for WWE’s liking, a number which was suggested in response to WWE’s initial low-ball offer. Word is that AAA was representing RUSH in his negotiations, but they were never able to come to a deal.

RUSH originally signed with ROH back in January of 2019, with the publication noting that he’s either reworked his current deal or signed a new contract in the process. He successfully defended the ROH title at last month’s Final Battle pay per view thanks to interference from his brother, ROH TV champion Dragon Lee, and his father, La Bestia del Ring.