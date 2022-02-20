Louis Dangoor from Give Me Sport has released a new report revealing that WWE was heavily considering a major women’s division matchup as one of the WrestleMania 38 main events.

Dangoor states that the bout in consideration was a fatal-four way between the four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks) of WWE. The report does not specify if a title would have been on the line, but it would be safe to assume that it would have been since two of the horsewomen currently hold championship gold.

A big reason the idea was dropped, aside from Bayley’s injury, was the return of Ronda Rousey. WWE found out about Rousey’s availability back in December prior to her winning the Royal Rumble. The feeling from upper-management was that Rousey should be slotted in for a title matchup due to her name value, putting to end the potential dream four-way scenario.

The Horsewomen did compete against each other in a fatal-four way back at NXT Takeover Rival in 2015, a match that saw Sasha Banks capture the NXT women’s championship.