A new name is officially on the board for one WWE NXT prospect.

Following WWE’s recent trademark filings for “Shido Ash” and “The Mog Squad,” it appears one of those identities now has a confirmed owner. NXT prospect Shady Elnahas took to Instagram to reveal that he will be going by the name Shido Ash moving forward.

That answers one question, but leaves another.

As of now, there’s still no word on who, or what, “The Mog Squad” will be tied to within WWE programming.

Elnahas originally signed with WWE in May 2025 after being offered a developmental deal and has since been training at the WWE Performance Center as part of the company’s growing pipeline of prospects.

Outside the ring, he’s also made headlines in recent months due to his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton. Back in February, Stratton confirmed on social media that the two were dating, and the pair even went as far as getting tattoos dedicated to one another.

Now, with a new name in place, the next step for Shido Ash inside the ring will be one to watch.