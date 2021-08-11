The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will now take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, September 12.

As noted on Tuesday, Ring of Honor announced that the event was being moved from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an update, it was revealed today that the new location for the event is the former ECW Arena in Philly. ROH noted that fans who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within 7 business days. Tickets for the Philly show will be announced soon.

ROH’s statement reads like this: “The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, Sept. 12 has been moved to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The show was originally scheduled to take place in Lakeland, Fla., at RP Funding Center, but the recent COVID-19 surge in the state necessitated the change in location. The safety, health and well-being of our fans, talent and staff remain our top priority. Those who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within seven business days. Details regarding ticket sales for Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia to be announced soon.”

Below is the current card for Death Before Dishonor XVIII:

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD

