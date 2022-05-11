The trademarks for Ring of Honor and ROH are officially now owned by ROH Acquisition Company LLC, which is the company owned by Tony Khan.

The transfer of ownership was official as of May 6, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The following trademark use description was included with the ROH name filing:

“Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

The USPTO also has a filing for a new ROH logo, which has been rumored for some time. You can see the logo below.

There’s no word yet on what Khan has planned for ROH now that the purchase was finalized just last week, but announcements should be coming soon. Khan announced his purchase back in March, and then booked the Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view on April 1.

Stay tuned for more on the future of ROH. You can see a sneak peek at the new logo below, courtesy of USPTO records:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.