The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) are your new ROH tag team champions.

The duo defeated Dragon Lee and Kenny King at last night’s Honor For All special, with OGK hitting their Proton Pack finisher on Lee for the pinfall victory. ROH has issued a statement on the title change, which you can check out below.

Lee and King isolated Taven early in the match, and Bestia got in some cheap shots behind the referee’s back. Later, Taven hit Climax on Lee, but Bestia jumped up on the apron to distract the referee.

That brought out former LFI manager Amy Rose and her client Max The Impaler. While Max kept Bestia at bay, OGK hit the Proton Pack on Lee for the victory.

After the match, King yelled at Rose, but Max speared him. Rose had been waiting to exact revenge on her ex-associates since the 19th Anniversary show in March, when Bestia speared her and LFI fired her.