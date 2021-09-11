Kenny King and Dragon Lee are your new Ring of Honor tag team champions.

The duo won the gold on today’s episode of ROH TV from Homicide and Chris Dickinson, ending their reign that began back at the Best In The World pay per view in July. Lee picked up the deciding pinfall after he nailed Dickinson with his Incinerator knee strike. He is now a double champion (he also holds the ROH television championship).

Tomorrow ROH present their Death Before Dishonor pay per view, which will crown an inaugural women’s champion. Stay tuned.