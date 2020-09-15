Ring of Honor has released a new episode of their YouTube show, Week-by-Week. Today’s episode has backstage reactions following last night’s returning episode of ROH TV.

Jay Lethal was the first to give his reaction immediately after coming back from his match. His first response is to put on his mask before approaching Quinn McKay. He then immediately takes it off to cut his promo right next to her. Lethal says he’s not concerned about who his next opponent will be because his only concern is winning the Pure Championship.

Following, Jonathan Gresham arrives after his match for an interview. Gresham says he always knew he was meant to do something special with his life, and ROH gave him that purpose. He doesn’t care who his next opponent is, because no one will stop him from doing what must be done.

Next week, we’ll see David Finlay, son of WWE/WCW Legend Dave Finlay, go one-on-one with Rocky Romero and Delirious will face a returning Matt Sydal. ROH Week-by-Week has video packages for next week’s matches already made.