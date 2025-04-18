Ring of Honor has announced that The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) will return on the April 24th episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, alongside The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch).

You can check out the updated card for next Thursday’s episode of ROH TV below:

* The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) return.

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) return.

It’s a night of returns NEXT WEEK!

The Kingdom (@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett) & The Righteous (@DEATHxWALKS & @NoNamexVincent) return to Ring of Honor NEXT WEEK!https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/Qp5mXK5g0n — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2025

On Friday’s edition of ROH TV on HonorClub, the promotion introduced the ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

A tournament will be held to crown the inaugural champion. Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb will compete in the first round of the tournament.

A tournament will be held to crown the FIRST-EVER ROH Women’s Pure Champion with the first round match being @amisylle vs. @SerenaDeeb! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/1cyOCcKRf4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2025

And finally, Investigation Discovery has released a clip from the upcoming episode of Hollywood Demons, which will focus on the Von Erich family and their tragedies.

The episode, titled “Iron Claw,” is set to air on April 21, and you can check out the announcement below: