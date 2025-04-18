Nick Wayne captured the ROH World Television Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, marking the first reign of his career with the title.

The match concluded with Wayne securing the win after delivering a decisive fisherman suplex.

Wayne dethroned Komander, who held the championship for 119 days and successfully defended it five times during his reign.

.@thenickwayne has done it! The youngest singles champion in the history of ROH or AEW!#AEWCollision Spring Break Thru is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/Pi882JljS9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2025

This week’s episode of AEW Collision delivered a high-stakes showdown, as Adam Cole put the TNT Championship on the line in an open challenge.

Looking to rebound from his faction’s recent defeat in the AEW World Trios Championship match, Claudio Castagnoli stepped up to answer the call.

The bout was a hard-fought contest, but Cole managed to eke out the win by catching Castagnoli in a well-timed crucifix pin.

Frustrated by the loss, Castagnoli snapped after the bell, flipping the announce table and hurling equipment in a fit of rage.

The defeat marks Castagnoli’s fourth consecutive loss in singles championship matches in AEW.

Claudio Castagnoli is not happy with how his challenge for the TNT Title went…#AEWCollision Spring Break Thru is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/u5Er2Rlg4h — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Young Bucks vs. ‘Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)

* Hologram returns.