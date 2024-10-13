The 2024 Full Metal Mayhem Match, which will be taking place at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, will have some new rules.

Since 2016, Full Metal Mayhem has taken place with pinfall or submission rules to earn the victory. Taking to Twitter earlier today, TNA Wrestling announced that this year’s match will feature several belts suspended above the ring. So this looks to be contested under Ladder Match rules, which means the belts must be retrieved in order to win the match.

You can check out the updated TNA Bound for Glory 2024 lineup below:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match:

The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match:

PCO vs. Matt Cardona

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

Mike Santana vs. Moose

TNA Bound for Glory 2024 takes place on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan.