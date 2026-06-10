A new rumor involving CM Punk has begun making the rounds online, although there is currently no verified information to support the claims.

Recent speculation on social media has suggested that Punk may be attempting to secure his release from WWE following an alleged falling out with TKO.

As of this writing, the reports remain completely unsubstantiated, and should be treated strictly as rumors until additional information becomes available.

The story has largely been fueled by discussion on X, where several rumor and insider-style accounts have circulated claims regarding Punk’s status.

While some social media accounts have occasionally reported accurate information in the past, there is currently no independent confirmation backing the latest allegations.

The primary source of the rumor appears to be X user JCup2013, who posted the following claims regarding Punk’s standing within WWE and TKO:

“I’ve spoken to roughly 5-8 people over the past several weeks, and all of them have heard a story about Punk politicking for something related to WrestleMania. I’ve heard whispers about what exactly he was politicking for, but I’ve been flat-out muzzled by multiple people. I think there’s a strong likelihood of it being revealed (sooner rather than later, too), so don’t get too upset. “Punk’s alleged attempt at politicking quickly spread amongst the roster, and he allegedly gained massive heat from WWE/TKO execs. Well, what happened almost immediately after ‘Mania? Punk gets into it with a fan, sure, but I’m asking about the big picture here. What could’ve made Punk even angrier than not getting what he wanted? Some have told me he was allegedly asked to take – and declined – a significant pay cut. It’s been suggested to me that Punk is so angry that he allegedly may be threatening legal action against TKO to secure a release, though someone else threw a little bit of cold water on that specific point.”

At this point, none of the claims outlined above have been verified by WWE, TKO, Punk, or any established reporting outlets.