New Rumor On Cody Rhodes Taking Time Off Of AEW Television

According to PW Insider, AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes is expected to be taking some time off of television following the vicious beating he received at the hands of the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee on Saturday’s main event of Dynamite. Lee squashed Rhodes in minutes to become the new TNT champion, then continued his assault along with the help of his Dark Order minions.
Reports are that The American Nightmare’s absence is to sell the beating, which saw him get stretchered out by medical officials to end the show. No word on how much time Rhodes is expected to miss, but AEW announced on Twitter that they will be providing a medical update on this week’s Dynamite.
Stay tuned.
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive