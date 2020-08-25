New Rumor On Cody Rhodes Taking Time Off Of AEW Television

According to PW Insider, AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes is expected to be taking some time off of television following the vicious beating he received at the hands of the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee on Saturday’s main event of Dynamite. Lee squashed Rhodes in minutes to become the new TNT champion, then continued his assault along with the help of his Dark Order minions.

Reports are that The American Nightmare’s absence is to sell the beating, which saw him get stretchered out by medical officials to end the show. No word on how much time Rhodes is expected to miss, but AEW announced on Twitter that they will be providing a medical update on this week’s Dynamite.

