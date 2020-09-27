According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE star Nikki Cross may not be available for this evening’s Clash of Champions pay per view, where she was set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women’s title. The report notes that Cross did not appear on this week’s go-home edition of SmackDown, nor was she in the backstage area.

As of this writing WWE has yet to confirm this rumor on Cross, or announce a replacement for tonight’s show. If Cross for some reason was one of the stars who was affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak she would be quarantined for 14-days based on a statement WWE issued regarding the subject last week.

