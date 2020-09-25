According to the Super J-Cast Twitter account, New Japan Pro Wrestling is considering running their annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament and World Tag League tournament on the same tour following this year’s G1 Climax. While this has yet to be confirmed by NJPW, the temporary shutdown of operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak did delay the promotion’s normal scheduled pattern, and doubling up on their programs could be an easier way for them to return to stasis.

Last year’s BOSJ tournament was won by Will Ospreay, with David Finlay and Juice Robinson taking home the World Tag League.