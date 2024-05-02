Nick Khan is currently contracted to work with WWE through 2026.

This news was broken by a new TKO SEC filing, which reveals that the WWE President’s employee agreement with the company runs to the end of 2026. Previously, it was listed that he was employed until August of 2025. Khan makes an annual salary, but receives installments of TKO shares as an “equity award.”

The parties agree that the term of this Agreement and Khan’s employment hereunder is for a period commencing on the Effective Date and ending on December 31, 2026 (such period, the “Term”), subject to WWE and Khan’s right to terminate his employment and the Term prior to the end thereof as set forth in Section 4 below and subject to the provisions in Section 4 below concerning post-termination payments to Khan and/or reimbursements due from WWE. In the event Khan continues to render services for WWE after the expiration of the Term, such employment shall continue on an at-will basis, so that either WWE or Khan may terminate his employment for any reason at any time; however, if Khan intends to terminate his employment, he shall provide WWE with at least 60 days advance written notice.

Khan was brought into WWE back in 2020 when the company was still under Vince McMahon. He is constantly credited as one of the reasons WWE is going through such a business boom.