The road to WrestleMania 42 rolls on tonight.

And Liv Morgan is ready to speak.

WWE has confirmed that Morgan will appear on this evening’s Elimination Chamber fallout edition of WWE Raw, which takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

With her WrestleMania title match now official, Morgan is set to address Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a featured promo segment.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Women’s Royal Rumble winner will challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42, setting the stage for one of the marquee women’s matches on the card.

Now, all eyes turn to what Morgan has to say.

“Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan will take the mic after making the decision to challenge Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania,” WWE.com wrote. “Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Roman Reigns Appears

* AJ Lee Appears

* CM Punk Appears

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta

* GUNTHER vs. Dragon Lee

* Adam Pearce Addresses Seth Rollins’ Elimination Chamber Return

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.