Kevin Knight will have plenty to say on Wednesday night.

AEW has announced that the reigning TNT Champion is scheduled to appear live on tonight’s special AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster episode, where fans will hear directly from “The Jet” following his recent alliance with the Don Callis Family.

Knight made headlines last week when he officially joined Callis’ faction before scoring a victory over “Speedball” Mike Bailey. The TNT Champion also made it clear that he has his sights set on climbing even higher in AEW.

AEW promoted Knight’s appearance with an announcement on social media.

“The Jet joined The Don Callis Family last week and said he’s coming after the AEW World Championship,” the company wrote via X. “We’ll hear from TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, TONIGHT!”

The segment will mark Knight’s first opportunity to elaborate on his shocking decision to align with Callis and discuss his future championship ambitions.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster card is also loaded with in-ring action.

The Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues with Swerve Strickland taking on Brody King, while Skye Blue faces Sareee in a Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matchup.

Elsewhere on the show, PAC squares off against Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Shane Taylor, and Orange Cassidy goes one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.