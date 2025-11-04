The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

And the lineup for the show continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the highly-anticipated broadcast.

Ahead of the Tuesday, November 4, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which emanates live at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, we have learned of a new segment for the program.

Now confirmed for tonight’s NXT on CW broadcast from the WWE PC in Orlando is Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s “Muy Grande Championship Celebration” to commemorate their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship victory from over the weekend (see videos below).

Confirmed as the opening match for the 11/4 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program is the advertised six-woman tag-team match, which features Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid squaring off against the three-woman team of Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice.

Previously advertised for the 11/4 NXT on CW show this evening in Orlando, FL. is Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars, as well as the start of the NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

¡Tenemos NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas AAA! ETHAN PAGE y CHELSEA GREEN 🤯🤯🤯#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/RFjDtuykb1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025

El Mr. Iguana de los ojos tristes 🥺 (pero con Lola Vice 😬)#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/eBRPRRiHpj — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025