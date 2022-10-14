A new segment has been announced for tonight’s first-ever international edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, and the opener has been revealed.

Tonight’s Rampage will open up with Claudio Castagnoli and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teaming to face The Butcher and The Blade, according to a tweet from AEW President Tony Khan. He guaranteed that this will be a great opener.

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! TONIGHT marks the first EVER international episode of Friday Night #AEWRampage in Toronto, kicking off at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, with a guaranteed great opener: @JonMoxley + @ClaudioCSRO vs Butcher @andycomplains & @BladeofBuffalo TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

On a related note, AEW has announced that ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will be on Rampage with the rest of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

AEW noted that Garcia will explain why he helped Jericho retain his title over Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Thursday night from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the updated Rampage line-up for tonight, along with the related tweets:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade in the opener

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia explain why Garcia helped Jericho defeat Bryan Danielson

* Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay

* Ethan Page vs. Isaiah Kassidy. If Page wins, Matt Hardy must join The Firm but if Kassidy wins, Private Party will be released from from their contracts with The Firm, which were just bought on Dynamite from the Andrade Family Office

* Shawn Spears and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona in the main event

* Plus appearances by Renee Paquette, Mark Henry, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, The Dark Order, “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, and others

